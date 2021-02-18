IPL Auction 2021: Complete list of sold and unsold players

IPL Auction 2021 Sold, Unsold Players List: Australian cricketer Steve Smith became the first player to be sold at the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction in Chennai. The 31-year-old batsman was sold to the Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore. His base price was Rs 2 crore.

Following Smith came the big and intense bid of Australian batting all-roundner Glenn Maxwell, who was successfully picked up by RCB for a massive Rs 14.25 Cr, starting from his base price of Rs 2 Cr. Meanwhile, Chris Morris is now the most expensive player in IPL history. He breaks Yuvraj Singh’s record of 16 crores.

Full List of Sold Players:

Steve Smith – Delhi Capitals – ₹2.2 Crore

Glenn Maxwell – Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹14.25 crore

Shakib Al Hasan – Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹3.2 Crore

Moeen Ali – Chennai Super Kings – ₹7 crore

Shivam Dube – Rajasthan Royals – ₹4.4 crore

Chris Morris – Rajasthan Royals – ₹16.25 crore

Dawid Malan – Punjab Kings – ₹1.5 crore

Adam Milne – Mumbai Indians – ₹3.2 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile – Mumbai Indians – ₹5 crore

Jhye Richardson – Punjab Kings – ₹14 crore

Umesh Yadav – Delhi Capitals – ₹1 cr