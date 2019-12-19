IPL Auction 2020: Complete list of players sold, unsold with price list

IPL Auction 2020 Sold, Unsold Players List: The players’ auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) was held at Kolkata for the first time, on Thursday. The West Bengal capital is home to the Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to this the auctions have mostly been held in Bengaluru so far.
While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for the IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore have been allocated for the 2020 season. The franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to build their teams for 2020. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs three crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.
This year’s auction is the last one before the franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.
IPL 2020 Auction Players Sold/Unsold List With Price (₹):
Delhi Capitals
Jason Roy- 1,50,00,000
Chris Woakes- 1,50,00,000
Alex Carey- 2,40,00,000
Shimron Hetmyer- 7,75,00,000
Mohit Sharma- 50,00,000
Tushar Deshpande- 20,00,000
Lalit Yadav- 20,00,000
Marcus Stoinis- 4,80,00,000
Kings XI Punjab
Glenn Maxwell- 10,75,00,000
Sheldon Cottrell- 8,50,00,000
Deepak Hooda- 50,00,000
Ishan Porel- 20,00,000
Ravi Bishnoi – 2,00,00,000
Chris Jordan 3,00,00,000
Tajinder Dhillon 20,00,000
Prabhsimran Singh 55,00,000
James Neesham- 50,00,000
Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins- 15,50,00,000
Eoin Morgan- 5,25,00,000
Rahul Tripathi- 60,00,000
Varun Chakaravarthy- 4,00,00,000
M Siddharth- 20,00,000
Tom Banton- 1,00,00,000
Chris Green- 20,00,000
Pravin Tambe- 20,00,000
Nikhil Naik- 20,00,000
Mumbai Indians
Chris Lynn – 2,00,00,000
Nathan Coulter Nile – 8,00,00,000
Saurabh Tiwary- 50,00,000
Mohsin Khan- 20,00,000
Prince Balwant Rai Singh- 20,00,000
Digvijay Deshmukh- 20,00,000
Rajasthan Royals
Robin Uthappa- 3,00,00,000
Jaydev Unadkat- 3,00,00,000
Yashasvi Jaiswal- 2,40,00,000
Kartik Tyagi- 1,30,00,000
Akash Singh- 20,00,000
David Miller- 75,00,000
Oshane Thomas- 50,00,000
Anirudha Ashok Joshi- 20,00,000
Tom Curran- 1,00,00,000
Andrew Tye- 1,00,00,000
Anuj Rawat- 80,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Aaron Finch – 4,40,00,000
Chris Morris- 10,00,00,000
Kane Richardson- 4,00,00,000
Joshua Philippe- 20,00,000
Pavan Deshpande- 20,00,000
Chennai Super Kings
Sam Curran – 5,50,00,000
Piyush Chawla – 6,75,00,000
Josh Hazlewood- 2,00,00,000
R. Sai Kishore- 20,00,000
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Virat Singh- 1,90,00,000
Priyam Garg- 1,90,00,000
Mitchell Marsh- 2,00,00,000
Fabian Allen- 50,00,000
Sandeep Bavanaka- 20,00,000
Sanjay Yadav- 20,00,000
Abdul Samad- 20,00,000
Unsold List-
BATSMAN
Cheteshwar Pujara
Hanuma Vihari
Harpreet Bhatia
Rohan Kadam
Manjot Kalra
Colin Ingram
Manoj Tiwary
Martin Guptill
Colin Munro
Evin Lewis
ALL-ROUNDER
Yusuf Pathan
Colin De Grandhomme
Stuart Binny
Pavan Deshpande
Shahrukh Khan
Daniel Sams
Midhun Sudhesan
Carlos Brathwaite
Ben Cutting
Andile Phehlukwayo
Rishi Dhawan
WICKET KEEPER
Heinrich Klaasen
Mushfiqur Rahim
Naman Ojha
Kusal Janith Perera
Kona Srikar Bharat
Kedar Devdhar
Vishnu Vinod
Shai Hope
BOWLER
Adam Zampa
Zahir Khan
Tim Soutee
Ish Sodhi
Hayden Walsh
Kulwant Khejroliya
K.C Cariappa
Noor Ahmad
Riley Meredith
Anrich Nortje
Barinder Sran
Alzarri Joseph
Mark Wood
Adam Milne
Mustafizur Rahman
