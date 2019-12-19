IPL Auction 2020: Complete list of players sold, unsold with price list

IPL Auction 2020: IPL Player Auction is being held in Kolkata. (Source: IPL) IPL Auction 2020: IPL Player Auction is being held in Kolkata. (Source: IPL)

IPL Auction 2020 Sold, Unsold Players List: The players’ auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) was held at Kolkata for the first time, on Thursday. The West Bengal capital is home to the Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to this the auctions have mostly been held in Bengaluru so far.

While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for the IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore have been allocated for the 2020 season. The franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to build their teams for 2020. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs three crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

READ | IPL 2020 Auction LIVE

This year’s auction is the last one before the franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

IPL 2020 Auction Players Sold/Unsold List With Price (₹):

Delhi Capitals

Jason Roy- 1,50,00,000

Chris Woakes- 1,50,00,000

Alex Carey- 2,40,00,000

Shimron Hetmyer- 7,75,00,000

Mohit Sharma- 50,00,000

Tushar Deshpande- 20,00,000

Lalit Yadav- 20,00,000

Marcus Stoinis- 4,80,00,000

Kings XI Punjab

Glenn Maxwell- 10,75,00,000

Sheldon Cottrell- 8,50,00,000

Deepak Hooda- 50,00,000

Ishan Porel- 20,00,000

Ravi Bishnoi – 2,00,00,000

Chris Jordan 3,00,00,000

Tajinder Dhillon 20,00,000

Prabhsimran Singh 55,00,000

James Neesham- 50,00,000

Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins- 15,50,00,000

Eoin Morgan- 5,25,00,000

Rahul Tripathi- 60,00,000

Varun Chakaravarthy- 4,00,00,000

M Siddharth- 20,00,000

Tom Banton- 1,00,00,000

Chris Green- 20,00,000

Pravin Tambe- 20,00,000

Nikhil Naik- 20,00,000

Mumbai Indians

Chris Lynn – 2,00,00,000

Nathan Coulter Nile – 8,00,00,000

Saurabh Tiwary- 50,00,000

Mohsin Khan- 20,00,000

Prince Balwant Rai Singh- 20,00,000

Digvijay Deshmukh- 20,00,000

Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa- 3,00,00,000

Jaydev Unadkat- 3,00,00,000

Yashasvi Jaiswal- 2,40,00,000

Kartik Tyagi- 1,30,00,000

Akash Singh- 20,00,000

David Miller- 75,00,000

Oshane Thomas- 50,00,000

Anirudha Ashok Joshi- 20,00,000

Tom Curran- 1,00,00,000

Andrew Tye- 1,00,00,000

Anuj Rawat- 80,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch – 4,40,00,000

Chris Morris- 10,00,00,000

Kane Richardson- 4,00,00,000

Joshua Philippe- 20,00,000

Pavan Deshpande- 20,00,000

Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran – 5,50,00,000

Piyush Chawla – 6,75,00,000

Josh Hazlewood- 2,00,00,000

R. Sai Kishore- 20,00,000

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Singh- 1,90,00,000

Priyam Garg- 1,90,00,000

Mitchell Marsh- 2,00,00,000

Fabian Allen- 50,00,000

Sandeep Bavanaka- 20,00,000

Sanjay Yadav- 20,00,000

Abdul Samad- 20,00,000

Unsold List-

BATSMAN

Cheteshwar Pujara

Hanuma Vihari

Harpreet Bhatia

Rohan Kadam

Manjot Kalra

Colin Ingram

Manoj Tiwary

Martin Guptill

Colin Munro

Evin Lewis

ALL-ROUNDER

Yusuf Pathan

Colin De Grandhomme

Stuart Binny

Pavan Deshpande

Shahrukh Khan

Daniel Sams

Midhun Sudhesan

Carlos Brathwaite

Ben Cutting

Andile Phehlukwayo

Rishi Dhawan

WICKET KEEPER

Heinrich Klaasen

Mushfiqur Rahim

Naman Ojha

Kusal Janith Perera

Kona Srikar Bharat

Kedar Devdhar

Vishnu Vinod

Shai Hope

Kona Srikar Bharat

BOWLER

Adam Zampa

Zahir Khan

Tim Soutee

Ish Sodhi

Hayden Walsh

Kulwant Khejroliya

K.C Cariappa

Noor Ahmad

Riley Meredith

Anrich Nortje

Barinder Sran

Alzarri Joseph

Mark Wood

Adam Milne

Mustafizur Rahman

IPL AUCTION: ROUND 1

ROUND 1 (Twitter) ROUND 1 (Twitter)

IPL AUCTION: ROUND 2

ROUND 2 (Twitter) ROUND 2 (Twitter)

IPL AUCTION: ROUND 3

ROUND 3 (Twitter) ROUND 3 (Twitter)

IPL AUCTION: ROUND 4

ROUND 4 (Twitter) ROUND 4 (Twitter)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd