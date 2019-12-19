IPL Auction 2020: Date, Time, Venue, Players List, Rules, TV Timings, Live Streaming Details: All you need to Know

IPL Auction 2020 Date, Time, Venue: The IPL auction will be held in Kolkata from 3:30 pm IST onwards on December 19, Thursday. (IPLT20) IPL Auction 2020 Date, Time, Venue: The IPL auction will be held in Kolkata from 3:30 pm IST onwards on December 19, Thursday. (IPLT20)

IPL Auction 2020 Date, Time, Venue, Players List, Teams: All eyes are on the IPL auction in Kolkata on December 19, Thursday, as the 8 IPL teams finalize their squads for the IPL 2020 season. A total of 73 slots will be filled across the eight teams, with these players to be picked up from among 332 names shortlisted for the auction.

Hugh Edmeades, who replaced Richard Madley as the auctioneer last year, will again be the man with the hammer this time.

Date: The IPL auction will be held on December 19, Thursday.

Time: The IPL auction will be held from 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: The IPL auction will be held in Kolkata.

TV Broadcast: The IPL auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

Live Streaming: IPL auction will be streamed on Hotstar.

Players List: A total of 332 players have been shortlisted for the IPL auction, of whom 73 will be picked by one of the eight teams.

Players in the auction list ranked according to base price:

2 CR – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews

1.5 CR – Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Chris Woakes, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, David Willey, Kyle Abbott, Kane Richardson and Robin Uthappa

The stage is set for the grand #IPLAuction in Kolkata. Just a sleep away 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/b1bupiO46F — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 18, 2019

1 CR – Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Tom Banton, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Moises Henriques, Thisara Perera, D’Arcy Short, Mustafizur Rahman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Tim Southee, James Pattinson, Liam Plunkett, Ashton Agar, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat

75 L – David Miller, Lendl Simmons, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ashton Turner, Colin de Grandhomme, Ben Cutting, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder, Chris Jordan, Mahmudullah, Sean Abbot, David Wiese, Dan Christian, Marchant de Lange, Ish Sodhi and Saqib Mahmood

50 L – Foreigners: Alex Carey, Shai Hope, Heinrich Klaasen, Kusal Perera, Shimron Hetmyer, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Carlos Brathwaite, James Neesham, Colin Ingram, Daryl Mitchell, Rovman Powell, Jon Smuts, Tom Bruce, Dimuth Karunarathne, Oshada Fernando, Isuru Udana, Dasun Shanaka, Jeevan Mendis, Angelo Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sabbir Rahaman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Raymon Reifer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Ben Dunk, Tom Latham, Avishka Fernando, Brandon King, Rassie Van Der Dussen, James Faulkner, Lewis Gregory, Ben McDermott, Glenn Phillips, Wiaan Mulder, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Shahzad, Pat Brown, Anaru Kitchen, Ravi Bopara, Beuran Hendricks, Matt Henry, Oshane Thomas, Romario Shepherd, Karim Janat, Naveen Ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Waqar Salamkheil, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Adam Milne, Dushmanta Chameera, Doug Bracewell, Ben Laughlin , Tymal Mills, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Blair Tickner, Kesrick Williams, Fabian Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn and Hayden Walsh

Indians: Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran

Notable names with base price less than 50 L – Cameron Delport (40L), James Fuller (40L), Deepak Hooda (40L), Jalaj Saxena (30L), Priyam Garg (20L), Virat Singh (20L), Yashasvi Jaiswal (20L), Ishan Porel (20L), Ricky Bhui (20L), Dhruv Shorey (20L), Baba Aparajith (20L), Arman Jaffer (20L), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (20L), George Munsey (20L)

