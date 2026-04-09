IPL 2026: ‘That’s cricket,’ Delhi Capitals say; Gujarat Titans feel ‘very lucky’ with one-run win

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who threw down the stumps on the final ball to seal the one-run win, had no qualms in admitting that they were “very lucky”.

Written by: Tushar Bhaduri
2 min readNew DelhiApr 9, 2026 08:34 AM IST
Delhi Capitals batsman David Miller during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)Delhi Capitals batsman David Miller during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)
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“It happens”.

After a team fails to get two runs from two balls with a designated finisher on strike, that’s all they can say.

Delhi Capitals were understandably shell-shocked at the denouement of the topsy-turvy game against Gujarat Titans, one which they seem to be winning, then losing, then winning again before finishing on the wrong side after 40 overs of dramatic action.

“There has not been any discussion about the final two deliveries yet,” DC opener Pathum Nissanka said barely minutes after David Miller let another one slip away in the final over after hitting what seemed at that stage the match-winning six off the fourth ball of the final over.

“That’s cricket,” is all Nissanka had to offer.

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who threw down the stumps on the final ball to seal the one-run win, had no qualms in admitting that they were “very lucky”.

As for his captain Shubman Gill, he knew anything can happen once the match goes to the final ball.

Gujarat Titans team celebrates after winning the match against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Gujarat Titans team celebrates after winning the match against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

“When Miller didn’t take the single (to fine leg off the penultimate ball), I thought we had a chance to win,” he said.

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The ploy to bowl a bouncer without much pace on it was also a calculated move.

“We decided that if we bowl a good slower one, it will be difficult to hit it for a boundary.”

In a way, after hitting fours and sixes galore to put the team on the brink of victory after requiring 36 off 12 balls, getting a humble single became tricky.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan, whose spell of 3/17 from four overs had given GT a chance in the first place, had some sympathy for Miller.

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“I’m happy that I’m not in his position,” the Afghan said. “But it was good that he didn’t take that single. I was in the same position in the last game (against Rajasthan Royals) and couldn’t finish the game.”

Tushar Bhaduri
Tushar Bhaduri

Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting. Professional Background Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world. Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career. Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey. Recent Notable Articles (2025) His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments: Golf and Athlete Ventures: "In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends. "Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India. Cricket and World Cups: "How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025). "Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match. "IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025). Thought Pieces and Policy: "Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket. "Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024). Olympic Sports: "Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024). Topics of Interest Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More

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