IPL 2026: ‘That’s cricket,’ Delhi Capitals say; Gujarat Titans feel ‘very lucky’ with one-run win

Delhi Capitals batsman David Miller during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

“It happens”.

After a team fails to get two runs from two balls with a designated finisher on strike, that’s all they can say.

Delhi Capitals were understandably shell-shocked at the denouement of the topsy-turvy game against Gujarat Titans, one which they seem to be winning, then losing, then winning again before finishing on the wrong side after 40 overs of dramatic action.

“There has not been any discussion about the final two deliveries yet,” DC opener Pathum Nissanka said barely minutes after David Miller let another one slip away in the final over after hitting what seemed at that stage the match-winning six off the fourth ball of the final over.