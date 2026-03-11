IPL 2026 Schedule LIVE Updates: Line up of games for first 20 days of Indian Premier League expected soon

IPL 2026 Schedule LIVE: The schedule for the Indian Premier League's 19th season is expected soon.

IPL 2026 Schedule LIVE: In just over two weeks, another Indian Premier League season will start in earnest. All 10 teams are in preparation mode, with players assembling across the country for camps. With elections in multiple states like Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala making the IPL schedule tricky, it’s expected that the schedule will only be announced for the first 20 days of the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru come into IPL 19 as the defending champions while Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be the most successful (each having won five titles). RCB are expected to play only a portion of their matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with Raipur slotted to host their home games as well.

Story continues below this ad There has been plenty of churn in all the 10 teams’ squads since the last season. Scroll down for live updates about the IPL 2026 schedule and news about what the 10 teams are up to Live Updates Mar 11, 2026 12:13 PM IST IPL 2026 Schedule LIVE: When does IPL 2026 start The 2026 season of the IPL will start from 28th of this month. This was confirmed by the Star Sports and JioHotstar during the day of the T20 World Cup final. Mar 11, 2026 12:06 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 schedule release. The BCCI are expected to announce the schedule for only the first 20 days of the IPL because of elections in states like Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. IPL 2026 start date announced, league set to begin on March 28 Hyderabad and Kolkata were supposed to host the play-offs as per the original dates but the IPL schedule had to be revised in the wake of the India-Pakistan military conflict that halted the event for a week. (Sportzpics) The start date of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League was officially confirmed on Sunday by the official broadcaster as well as several franchises with the tournament set to begin on March 28 which is a Saturday. However, the schedule wasn’t announced just yet. This is reportedly due to BCCI opting to release the fixtures in two phases as they wait for the Election commission to announce dates for elections in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu. The first phase of the fixtures are expected tpo be announced pretty soon while the second phase will be announced after the election dates are fixed in these 3 states.

Get latest updates on IPL 2026 from IPL Points Table to Teams, Schedule, Most Runs and Most Wickets along with live cricket score updates for all matches. Also get Sports news and more cricket updates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd