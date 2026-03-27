IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH: Date, Time, Live Cricket Streaming, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Eden Gardens Pitch Report

IPL 2026, RCB vs SRH Match Date, Time, Live Cricket Streaming, Playing 11 Prediction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back for its 19th season and it will kick off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating that RCB will be playing all but the last two of their home matches at the iconic venue in the league stage. RCB were dominant in the 2025 season and ended it by finally ending their long wait for an IPL title.

SRH had pretty much realigned the idea of a big total in the 2024 season of the IPL but couldn’t quite reach those heights last year, with their big hitting pedigree only seen occassionally. They finished sixth and missed out on a playoff spot, losing four of their last five league games. They will be looking to make amends with key openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in good form. Ishan Kishan will also be looking to continue on the strong vein of form he has been in since the halfway mark last year in what will be his first match as captain of SRH.

RCB vs SRH Predicted Playing XIs

RCB predicted XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy

SRH predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Harshit Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Shivam Mavi

RCB vs SRH Head-To-Head In T20Is

Played: 25

RCB won: 11

SRH won: 13

No result: 1

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – Pitch Report

One of the highest scoring venues in the IPL, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has played host to some of the most fearsome hitters in the history of the IPL. The likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have made made merry on this ground and on Friday, RCB will be well aware of the threat that SRH’s big-hitters could pose in these conditions. The concerns, though, lay beyond the boundary, with the stadium racing against time to complete infrastructure work even a couple of days before the match.

RCB vs SRH Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (Captain), Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, Jordan Cox, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan

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SunRisers Hyderabad Squad:Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Omkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Jack Edwards

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Live Streaming

Where to watch RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match live?

The live streaming of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.