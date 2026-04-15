IPL 2026: Mohammad Kaif explains ‘the biggest mistake KKR have probably made this season’

Rovman Powell and Cameron Green of Kolkata Knight Riders during Match 15 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026. (Photo by Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for IPL)

After Kolkata Knight Riders’ latest defeat in the Indian Premier League’s 2026 season, the franchise is moored to the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings as the only side to not have won any game so far. While one of their matches was rained out, they have lost the remaining four games, including their match on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings.

After the latest defeat to CSK by 32 runs, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif pointed out the one defining mistake which he believes may be behind the slump of the three-time IPL champions.

“Probably the biggest mistake KKR made this season was to make Andre Russell the coach and not use him as all-rounder. The ploy of keeping him in the KKR dug out and not letting other franchises buy him at auction hasn’t worked,” Kaif wrote on X. “Isn’t he still a better all-rounder than the Rs 25 cr Cameron Green? The answer is obvious.”