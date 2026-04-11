Dhruv Jurel on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 78 off 26 balls in RR’s win over RCB: ‘Cricket is not as easy as he’s playing’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi again stole the limelight as his belligerent 78 off 26 balls laid the foundation for the Rajasthan Royals’ chase down the 202-run target set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Guwahati and maintained their unbeaten start to IPL 2026.

At the other end, Dhruv Jurel had the best seat in the house watching the 15-year-old smash the ball to different corners of the stadium. But the southpaw fell in the ninth over, the onus fell on Jurel to take RR home, and he did so by staying unbeaten on 81 runs in 43 balls to take his side home.

The 25-year-old spoke about batting along with Sooryavanshi, admitting that the game was not as easy as the teenage batting sensation was making it look.