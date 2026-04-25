Devdutt Padikkal on how captaincy has changed him as a batsman: ‘Made me think a lot more’

Devdutt Padikkal’s growing leadership role at the domestic level appears to be feeding directly into his evolution as a T20 batter, with the Karnataka captain crediting the added responsibility for sharpening his game awareness and decision-making at the crease.

Padikkal, appointed Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy captain during the 2025-26 season, pointed to how thinking like a leader has altered his perspective as an opener, helping him better read situations and opposition plans.

“Yeah, definitely. I think being a captain has definitely given me a different perspective of the game. It’s made me think a lot more about how a bowler thinks, how captains are thinking on the field, what they might look to do,” he said.