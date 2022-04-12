IPL 2022: When Ravi Shastri had ‘yelled’ at MS Dhoni

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who has been on the commentary panel in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), revealed an interesting anecdote regarding Dhoni’s love for football and how he had to yell at him on one occasion to stop him from playing the game.

The episode occurred before the Asia Cup final when Shastri had to shout at MSD so that the former India wicketkeeper-batsman did not hurt himself.

“He loves football. It scares, the intensity he plays, you from the outside, you hope he doesn’t get injured. I remember before the Asia Cup final, there was dew, he went skidding five minutes before the toss,” said Shastri on Star Sports.

“I’ve never yelled like that in my life, I said stop the game! Something like that. You don’t want to lose your main player in a game against Pakistan, because five minutes later was the toss. But, to get him out, leave the football, impossible,” he added.

Dhoni is currently playing in the IPL where his team is yet to win a single match. Their defeat against SRH was CSK’s fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing season and currently, leaving them at 9th in the points table, with 0 wins.