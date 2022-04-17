IPL 2022: We were not good enough, life has not ended, says Jasprit Bumrah

After a bit of philosophy, Jasprit Bumrah said it as it is. The Mumbai Indians pacer admitted that they were “not good enough”, after slumping to their sixth successive defeat in a nightmarish IPL campaign.

On Saturday, they were done in by KL Rahul’s masterful hundred as he powered Lucknow Super Giants to an 18-run win to push the five-time champions closer to a league-stage elimination.

“We have been in a fight. A lot of games will little luck here or there. But it is the way it is. We are not shying away that we were not good enough and the table is not lying. In the rest of our games, we will try to give our best shot and come out on the better side,” Bumrah said at the post-match press conference.

Bumrah said the team is still trying to be positive as they “haven’t lost everything in life”.

“Life has not ended, sun is going to rise again tomorrow. This is the game of cricket, right? Somebody has to win or lose. We haven’t lost everything in life right? We just lost a cricket game. That’s the spirit which is there in our team.

“Nobody is as disappointed as we are. Nobody from the outside can see the hardwork we have put in,’ said Bumrah.

Against LSG, nothing went right for MI after they opted to bowl first. Captain Rohit Sharma used six bowlers in the powerplay, and apart from taking Quinton de Kock’s wicket, none of the bowlers looked like posing any problems.

Poor fielding, one of their worst in a long time, made it worse for MI.

“Obviously it’s disappointing. Nobody wants to lose and we are no different. But it is the way it is. We are accepting it and taking it on the chin that ‘okay, we have not been good enough and fallen short on the trot’.

“We are not looking at okay, we are now going on a crazy run. We are looking at what we can control. We have been in a fight and made a game out of previous games.

“It’s just that we have fallen short whenever there has been pressure as soon as people start to throw punches at you. We accept that and go back to the drawing board to keep working hard and come back with same intensity.

“We will try to do that and whenever next game comes up, that’s how we will look forward to the season,’ added the India pace spearhead.”