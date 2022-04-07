IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag faces heat from Rohit Sharma fans over ‘vada pav’ tweet

Regarded as one of the world’s best in contemporary cricket, Australia’s Pat Cummins smashed a record-equalling fastest fifty — 15-ball unbeaten 56 — to power Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a comfortable five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI). The Rohit Sharma-led MI have endured a torrid start to the season, losing three games in a row.

Following the MI defeat, former India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted Pat Cummins and KKR snatched away the ‘Vada Pav’ from Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. Virender Sehwag faced heat on social media after he praised Pat Cummins for his brilliant performance by drawing a reference to Mumbai’s famous snack ‘vada pav’.

Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 …

Jeera Batti #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/Npi2TybgP9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

“Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya. Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56,” tweeted Sehwag.

His tweet was not received well by the fans of Rohit Sharma, prompting him to issue a clarification.

The veteran cricketer clarified a few hours later and asked the Rohit Sharma fans to cool off.

The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

“The Vada Pav reference is for Mumbai, a city which thrives on Vada Pav. Rohit fans thanda lo , I am a bigger fan of his batting much more than most of you guys,” he wrote.

A lacklustre MI lost by five wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night to slump to their third consecutive season defeat. The Rohit Sharma-led side had lost to Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in its opening two games.

“We were in the game pretty much all the way but then in the last few games we have not been ruthless enough to close games off,” Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene said at the virtual press conference.

“It’s always tough when you have a start like this but we need to look at the positives. We are playing some good cricket but it’s just that we are not closing games off. All three games we were in it but we were not able to finish it off.

“So these are concerns, specially with the ball we are not executing at the back end under pressure. Our execution has been poor so we need to make sure we brush up on that,” he added.

Jayawardene felt MI bowlers erred in their strategy while bowling to Cummins.

“We probably could have held on to the hard lengths against Cummins rather than bowling those extra change ups. The short boundaries are on the leg side so it is quite easy for Pat to hit a few slog sweeps,” he said.