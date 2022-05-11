Watch: Virat Kohli reveals why he mutes the television and is in touch with ABD

Virat Kohli, who is enduring one of the worst phases of his career, has opened up on his poor form, why he mutes the TV, doesn’t listen to anyone and is in touch with AB de Villiers. Reacting strongly to critics, he said, “They can’t be in my shoes, they can’t feel what I feel, they can’t live those moments. You said how you cut the noise, you either mute the TV or don’t pay attention to what people are saying and I do both of these things.”

In a video uploaded by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli also discussed his three golden ducks. “First-ball ducks. After the second one, I actually realised what It feels like to be like you (Mr Nags’ character), absolutely helpless. It hasn’t happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It’s been so long, I have seen everything in this game.”

Speaking about his loyalty to RCB, Virat said, “The perks of loyalty are way more than the perks of captaincy.”

Kohli has scored 216 runs in 12 matches in the IPL with just one fifty. He has also been dismissed for three golden ducks this season.

On Faf du Plessis’ captaincy

With Kohli stepping down from RCB captaincy, Faf du Plessis took over the reins and Kohli said he always enjoyed mutual respect for each other.

“Me and faf have always gotten along really well even before he was captain of South Africa. Faf is a guy who is sure of himself and he has full authority on the field,” he said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf Du Plessis. (Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf Du Plessis. (Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL)

“He tells me sometimes, if I mention things, that he doesn’t want to do that, which I respect a lot. That only makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under.”

Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers (FILE) Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers (FILE)

On AB de Villiers

Kohli is hopeful that his friend and South African superstar AB de Villiers will be back at the RCB in a new role next year. De Villiers had been a big part of RCB family before he retired from all forms of cricket last year.

“I miss him a lot. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf… He is keenly observing RCB and hopefully he will be here next year in some capacity,” said Kohli.