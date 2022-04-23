IPL 2022: Virat Kohli departs for consecutive golden ducks

Virat Kohli fell for his second consecutive golden duck this season as he departed against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, having suffered the same fate against Lucknow Super Giants a few days ago.

The 33-year-old fell prey to to Marco Jansen as he tried to drive the ball through mid-on and got a thick outside edge with the ball going straight into the hands of Markram at second slip.

In the last match against Lucknow Super Giants, Dushmantha Chameera banged it short-of-a-length, or ‘hard length’, as it’s also called. The ball reared a bit off the deck, but it was outside off and leavable. Nine times out of ten, Virat Kohli would leave it alone, irrespective of the format. He was facing the first ball of his innings.

Why Kohli tried to play it was anybody’s guess. Intent could be the buzzword, but he wasn’t in the right position to play, forcing a shot off the back foot. Kohli played it away from his body and not riding the bounce properly, giving a simple catch to Deepak Hooda at backward point, or more a square gully.

On Saturday, Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match. Both teams fielded unchanged playing eleven. In the end, RCB were wiped out for just 68 runs.