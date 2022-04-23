IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson yet to lose a toss this season

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won his seventh straight toss in this edition of the Indian Premier League in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Lady Luck has been on Williamson’s side since the first game when it comes to the toss this year. In the first match against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers won the toss and opted to field but lost the match. The second match against newcomers Lucknow Super Giants also followed the same pattern as they won that toss and lost the match.

Since that match, however, Hyderabad have won all their tosses as well as the matches. Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings all fell by the wayside as Hyderabad started their 4-match victory march.

In Saturday’s match, Umran Malik’s raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik’s explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore.