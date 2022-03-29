IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Predicted Playing XI: Jaiswal or Padikkal, who will open with Buttler for Rajasthan Royals

Inconsistency has been Rajasthan Royals‘ bane and the Sanju Samson-led team would like to change in their season opener against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Rajasthan will be in search of their first title since the inaugural edition win in 2008.

It will be interesting to see, who will open the batting for the Jaipur-based side along with Jos Buttler. They have bought Devdutt Padikkal for a whopping Rs 7.75 crores and at the same time had retained another southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal.

A rampaging Buttler can tear into any bowling attack and if he and the stylish Padikkal or Jaiswal can get off to flying starts, the Royals would be well served with the likes of Samson and the others to follow.

Royals have an array of players like power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie Van der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham and Riyan Parag to pick for the middle order and their contribution could well determine the team’s fortunes.

For SRH, the experience of captain Kane Williamson, probably the best batter in the squad, would be vital. His contributions with the willow and as a leader could go a long way in determining the team’s fortunes.

Williamson’s compatriot Glenn Phillips can open the batting while hard-hitting West Indian Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi would be expected to shoulder responsibility in the middle order.

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan, on a comeback trail, will be hoping to get his yorkers right as he aims to work his way back into national team contention. Washington Sundar, another T20 specialist, can play a key role for the Sunrisers.

The Teams (From)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Jimmy Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi.