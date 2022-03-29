IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Streaming: When & where to watch match live?

IPL 2022 Live Match SRH vs RR, Live Streaming Today: Packed with match-winners in their ranks, heavyweights Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a clash of former champions as both sides aim for a winning start in the IPL in Pune on Tuesday.

Royals’ batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of their talented skipper Sanju Samson. For SRH, the experience of captain Kane Williamson, probably the best batter in the squad, would be vital. His contributions with the willow and as a leader could go a long way in determining the team’s fortunes.

Royals have a stronger bowling unit this time around with the inclusion of ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, and the duo are certainties in the playing XI. The bowling attack will be led by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, one of the finest death bowlers. But he would need to dish out consistent spells as would new pace sensation Umran Malik.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

What time Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) match will start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) match will start at 07.30 PM.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) match take place?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) match will take place on March 29 (Tuesday).

Where will be the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) match played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) match will take place in Pune.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match on the Star Sports network including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 4, Star Sports HD1.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (SRH vs RR) IPL live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Y

Catch live updates of the match right here at indianexpress.com.