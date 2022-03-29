IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Hyderabad, Rajasthan aim for a winning start

IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals battle in Pune.

IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in Tuesday’s encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Royals’ batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of their talented skipper Sanju Samson, who has been around the scene for a while now but has not delivered up to the expectations.

For SRH, the experience of captain Kane Williamson, probably the best batter in the squad, would be vital. His contributions with the willow and as a leader could go a long way in determining the team’s fortunes. Williamson’s compatriot Glenn Phillips can open the batting while hard-hitting West Indian Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi would be expected to shoulder responsibility in the middle order. Tripathi has also played significant knocks in the IPL but it is time he shows consistency.