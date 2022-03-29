scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Hyderabad, Rajasthan aim for a winning start

IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of today's IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Sports Desk
Updated: March 29, 2022 6:37:06 pm
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals battle in Pune.

IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in Tuesday’s encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Royals’ batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of their talented skipper Sanju Samson, who has been around the scene for a while now but has not delivered up to the expectations.

For SRH, the experience of captain Kane Williamson, probably the best batter in the squad, would be vital. His contributions with the willow and as a leader could go a long way in determining the team’s fortunes. Williamson’s compatriot Glenn Phillips can open the batting while hard-hitting West Indian Nicholas Pooran, Priyam Garg and Rahul Tripathi would be expected to shoulder responsibility in the middle order. Tripathi has also played significant knocks in the IPL but it is time he shows consistency.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

18:37 (IST)29 Mar 2022
Royals on their way

Rajasthan Royals will hope to begin their IPL campaign on a winning note when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

18:34 (IST)29 Mar 2022
Head to head

There is nothing to choose much between the two teams ahead of the start of their new campaigns. In 15 matches played between both sides, SRH have won eight games while Rajasthan Royals seven. Both teams won one game each in the IPL 2022 edition.

18:32 (IST)29 Mar 2022
Predicted XI

Rajasthan Royals XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Jimmy Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi.

18:30 (IST)29 Mar 2022
Hello and welcome

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Royals’ batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of their talented skipper Sanju Samson. For SRH, the experience of captain Kane Williamson, probably the best batter in the squad, would be vital. His contributions with the willow and as a leader could go a long way in determining the team’s fortunes.

IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson (left) and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson. (File)

The Teams (From)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

