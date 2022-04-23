IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Hyderabad be able to make its way up the table?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) Players List: Umran Malik’s raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik’s explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL on Saturday.

Malik has caught everyone’s attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearaway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Details:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on April 23, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. SRH vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Historically, the Brabourne Stadium has witnessed high-scoring matches and teams generally opt to chase after winning the toss. Dew has not played a part in the last few matches.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Weather Report:

According to weather.com, temperatures will hover around the 30 degrees mark in the evening and humidity will be 79 percent during the match timings of 7.30 PM to 11 PM.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Playing XI’s:

RCB Probable XI: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith/Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

In the IPL 2022 points table, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently topping the points table, followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are next along with Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.