IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson step up today?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (SRH vs RCB) Players List: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson’s woeful form will be in focus when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on each other in a return Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Wankhede on Sunday.

While the Indian has scored just 216 runs in 11 games at an average of 21.60, the SRH captain has managed 199 runs from 10 matches at an average of 22.11.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 8, 2022, at 3:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. SRH vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an afternoon game, dew will not be much of a concern for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Hyderabad and Bangalore, humidity levels are expected to remain between 63-79 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj