IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates: Hyderabad will face Bangalore in Mumbai

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a five-match winning streak, the Sunrisers have slumped to three losses on the trot due to a variety of reasons, including injuries to their frontline bowlers. They sit sixth on the points table.
Incidentally, SRH’s last win came against RCB when they bundled out the Faf du Plessis led side for 68 and the Orange Army will hope the team can fashion a similar result. Whereas RCB would be hoping to extract sweet revenge with the winning momentum on their side.
Follow live score and updates of SRH vs RCB from Mumbai below.
Lucknow Super Giants are currently topping the points table, followed by Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals are fifth followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at sixth place in the IPL 2022 points table. They are followed by Punjab Kings at 7th, Kolkata Knight Riders at 8th, Chennai Super Kings at 9th and Mumbai Indians at the last spot in the points tally.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 54 in the ongoing IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.