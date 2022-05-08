IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates: Hyderabad will face Bangalore in Mumbai

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a five-match winning streak, the Sunrisers have slumped to three losses on the trot due to a variety of reasons, including injuries to their frontline bowlers. They sit sixth on the points table.

Incidentally, SRH’s last win came against RCB when they bundled out the Faf du Plessis led side for 68 and the Orange Army will hope the team can fashion a similar result. Whereas RCB would be hoping to extract sweet revenge with the winning momentum on their side.

Follow live score and updates of SRH vs RCB from Mumbai below.