IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates: Hyderabad will face Bangalore in Mumbai

Sunday, May 08, 2022
Updated: May 8, 2022 1:55:40 pm
IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a five-match winning streak, the Sunrisers have slumped to three losses on the trot due to a variety of reasons, including injuries to their frontline bowlers. They sit sixth on the points table.

Incidentally, SRH’s last win came against RCB when they bundled out the Faf du Plessis led side for 68 and the Orange Army will hope the team can fashion a similar result. Whereas RCB would be hoping to extract sweet revenge with the winning momentum on their side.

Follow live score and updates of SRH vs RCB from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

13:55 (IST)08 May 2022
RCB vs SRH: Points Table!

Lucknow Super Giants are currently topping the points table, followed by Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals are fifth followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at sixth place in the IPL 2022 points table. They are followed by Punjab Kings at 7th, Kolkata Knight Riders at 8th, Chennai Super Kings at 9th and Mumbai Indians at the last spot in the points tally. Read More

13:47 (IST)08 May 2022
SRH vs RCB: Welcome!

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 54 in the ongoing IPL 2022 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in focus as faltering Sunrisers take on Royal Challengers with resurrection in mind. (File)

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

