IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Who will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in absence of Kane Williamson?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (SRH vs PBKS) Players List: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber on Sunday. Both teams were knocked out of the play-off race when RCB defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

The Sunrisers will be without the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. In his absence, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has led the side previously, or Nicholas Pooran are likely to captain the Sunrisers in their last game this season.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab will take place on May 22, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. SRH vs PBKS match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

SRH vs SRH IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew will play a crucial role. The Pitch at the venue has shown that no target below 180 is safe.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Hyderabad and Punjab, humidity levels are expected to remain between 62-72 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 20’s in the evening.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

PBKS Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajpaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.