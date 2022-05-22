IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Sunrisers will face Punjab Kings at Wankhede

scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 22, 2022
By: Sports Desk
Updated: May 22, 2022 5:53:00 pm
IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Sunrisers managed to snap their five-match losing streak by eking out a narrow three-run win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab succumbed to a 17-run loss to Delhi Capitals. The fact that Mayank Agarwal and Co. could not win two games in a row sums up their inconsistent run all season.

Their play-off hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber on Sunday

Follow live score and updates of SRH vs PBKS from Mumbai below:

Live Blog

17:53 (IST)22 May 2022
SRH vs PBKS: Purple cap!

Currently, Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik. (Read More)

17:41 (IST)22 May 2022
SRH vs PBKS: Orange cap!

Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 629 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Faf Du Plessis and David Warner. (Read More)

17:28 (IST)22 May 2022
SRH vs PBKS: Points table!

Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all qualify for the play-offs. Delhi Capitals (DC) finished fifth, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who finished sixth in the IPL 2022 points table. They are followed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who finished 7th and 8th respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) end their campaigns at the bottom-end of the table. (Read More)

17:19 (IST)22 May 2022
SRH vs PBKS: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The Sunrisers will be without the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. In his absence, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has led the side previously, or Nicholas Pooran are likely to captain the Sunrisers in their last game this season.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

