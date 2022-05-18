IPL 2022: Hyderabad live to fight another day as Mumbai squander advantage

Tim David had all but ousted Sunrisers Hyderabad, hitting four sixes in an awful T Natarajan over. The requirement for Mumbai Indians had come down to 19 runs from 13 balls, chasing 194 for victory. Then, on the last ball of the 18th over, David went for a non-existent single, eager to retain strike. He never had a chance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar followed it up with a wicket-maiden and Sunrisers stayed alive, theoretically, winning the game by three runs.

Partnership batting

Finally, an out-of-form Kane Williamson dropped himself down the order, and promoting Priyam Garg to open the innings augured well for the team. The youngster scored a very handy 42 off 26 balls and in tandem with Rahul Tripathi, gave Sunrisers the impetus they wanted. Winning aside, improving the net run rate was the name of the game for the franchise. And from that perspective, 57/1 in the Powerplay was a rapid beginning.

For Sunrisers to post an imposing total in a do-or-die game, they needed Tripathi to fire. The batsman didn’t disappoint. Intent is the standout feature in his batting and on Tuesday, he was aggressive from the outset. Tripathi targeted Jasprit Bumrah, taking a six and a couple of fours off the bowler’s first over. Once spinners were brought on, Garg played the lead and Tripathi didn’t mind playing second fiddle for a while. It was excellent partnership batting and a 78-run second-wicket partnership allowed Nicholas Pooran to come in the 10th over and build on a solid foundation.

The left-hander warmed up with back-to-back sixes off Riley Meredith before attacking leg-spinner Mayank Markande. Tripathi, meanwhile, reached a 32-ball half-century and turned his attention to Daniel Sams. A 16-run over made his power-hitting meatier and took the Sunrisers run rate to around 10-and-a-half. Pooran was doing his bit and a 200-plus total was in sight. On 38, he was given out on review to a catch in the deep, a marginal call. But Sunrisers were still well placed to get past 200. A 76-run third wicket stand was another example of fine partnership batting.

Tripathi departed close on Pooran’s heels, scoring 76 off 44 balls and gently tapping the national selectors’ door ahead of the Indian team’s selection for the home series against South Africa. But Sunrisers surrendered the advantage at the death to finish on 193/6.

Malik’s impact

Rohit Sharma came close to his first half-century of this IPL but fell for a 36-ball 48. From Indian cricket’s perspective, the knock was a positive. Some signature shots were back. Going down on one knee and flicking a Natarajan delivery over fine leg was the shot of the match. In the grand scheme of things, the India skipper had a good view of Umran Malik. The Sunrisers quick hit him on the helmet. He also beat him for pace once and a leg-bye was the result. Rohit must have taken note.

For his bowling figures of 3/23 in 3 overs, Umran Malik is our Top Performer from the second innings. A look at his bowling summary here 👇👇 #TATAIPL #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/RTp0tjRlwO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2022

Ishan Kishan, too, got some runs under his belt. But he, at times, looked very uncomfortable against Malik’s pace before perishing to the fast bowler. Tilak Varma and Daniel Sams were late to react to Malik’s bouncers, with Sams going down to an excellent catch from Garg. The speedster returned with 3/23, delivering an impact performance.