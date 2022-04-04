IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG LIVE, Playing 11, Match Prediction: Top fantasy picks for captain, vice-captain

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants (SRH vs LSG) Players List: Their campaign back on track after a poor start, new entrants Lucknow Super Giants will rely on their batting prowess to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match on Monday. LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.

But they roared back in style by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in a high-scoring affair in their second match. In skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, LSG boast of formidable opening pair, and they proved their worth against CSK by scoring 40 and 61 in a 99-run first-wicket stand.

Comprising a mediocre squad, Sunrisers players need to punch above their weight. Sunrisers team management will expect a much-improved performance from its bowling unit in the matches to come. If bowling is a concern, Sunriser’s batting department too looked cagey against RR and would be relying heavily on skipper Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathy, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, and Abhishek Sharma to deliver the goods.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra

SRH Predicted XI: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

LSG Predicted XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

