IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Match Streaming, Live Updates: When & Where To Watch

IPL 2022 Live Match SRH vs LSG , Live Streaming Today: Their campaign back on track after a poor start, new entrants Lucknow Super Giants will rely on their batting prowess to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match on Monday. LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.

But they roared back in style by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings six wickets in a high-scoring affair in their second match. In skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, LSG boast of formidable opening pair, and they proved their worth against CSK by scoring 40 and 61 in a 99-run first-wicket stand.

And Sunrisers team management will expect a much-improved performance from its bowling unit in the matches to come. If bowling is a concern, Sunrisers batting department too looked cagey against RR and would be relying heavily on skipper Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathy, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma to deliver the goods.

In their only match so far, South African Aiden Markran played an unbeaten 57-run knock off 41 balls, while Sundar hit a blazing 14-ball 40, albeit in a losing cause. Sunrsiers would be looking for a complete, all-round performance to register their first win of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

