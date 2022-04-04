IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score Online: Hyderabad opt to bowl first against Lucknow

IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Their campaign back on track after a poor start, new entrants Lucknow Super Giants will rely on their batting prowess to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match on Monday. LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of SRH vs LSG from Mumbai below.
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T NatarajanHere's our playing XI for the 2ufe0fu20e3nd match of our #IPL2022 season. #SRHvLSG #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/bmHQtYvIs7— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 4, 2022Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, AJ Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field. Sunrisers are unchanged, while Lucknow have made one change. Jason Holder comes in for Dushmantha Chameera.
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is all set to make his debut for Lucknow Super Giants. The Lucknow-base franchise has signed Holder for a whopping Rs 8.75 crores at the IPL mega auction, earlier this year.
Last season's orange cap holder KL Rahul had a poor start to the IPL 2022. He got a peach from Mohammed Shami in Lucknow's opening encounter against fellow new entrant Gujarat Titans, but the LSG skipper looked in good touch against Chennai Super Kings with a fluent 40.
After a long injury layoff, T Natarajan is returning to competitive cricket. The left-arm pacer is celebrating his 31st birthday and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping that the yorker specialist will get his rhythm back against Lucknow Super Giants.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow SuperGiants at the DY Patil Stadium.