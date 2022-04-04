scorecardresearch
Monday, April 04, 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score Online: Hyderabad opt to bowl first against Lucknow

IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and the live streaming of today's IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 4, 2022 7:15:21 pm
IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants battle in Mumbai.

IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Their campaign back on track after a poor start, new entrants Lucknow Super Giants will rely on their batting prowess to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match on Monday. LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of SRH vs LSG from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

19:07 (IST)04 Apr 2022
SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Live: Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T NatarajanHere's our playing XI for the 2ufe0fu20e3nd match of our #IPL2022 season. #SRHvLSG #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/bmHQtYvIs7— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 4, 2022Lucknow Super Giants XI:  KL Rahul (C),  Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, AJ Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

19:03 (IST)04 Apr 2022
SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Live: Toss Update!

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field. Sunrisers are unchanged, while Lucknow have made one change. Jason Holder comes in for  Dushmantha Chameera.

18:58 (IST)04 Apr 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live: Holder boost for Lucknow!

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is all set to make his debut for Lucknow Super Giants. The Lucknow-base franchise has signed Holder for a whopping Rs 8.75 crores at the IPL mega auction, earlier this year.  

18:52 (IST)04 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs LSG: Lucknow will be banking on captain Rahul

Last season's orange cap holder KL Rahul had a poor start to the IPL 2022. He got a peach from Mohammed Shami in Lucknow's opening encounter against fellow new entrant Gujarat Titans, but the LSG skipper looked in good touch against Chennai Super Kings with a fluent 40. 

18:46 (IST)04 Apr 2022
IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live: Will the birthday boy Natarajan get his yorkers right?

After a long injury layoff, T Natarajan is returning to competitive cricket. The left-arm pacer is celebrating his 31st birthday and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping that the yorker specialist will get his rhythm back against Lucknow Super Giants. 

18:35 (IST)04 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 Live Score, SRH vs LSG: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Lucknow SuperGiants at the DY Patil Stadium. 

IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match will start at 7.30 PM today.

IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

