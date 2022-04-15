IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Rahul Tripathi play for Sunrisers today?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH vs KKR) Players List: Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar’s injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Friday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rahul Tripathi was looking good against GT before he retired hurt following what seemed like a cramp, and his availability will be crucial for SRH. In Tripathi’s absence, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram completed the job against GT and the team will expect them to show consistency and take responsibility in the middle-order.

After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson’s team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on April 15, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. SRH vs KKR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has been a batting paradise. Fans can expect another high-scoring game. Dew will once again play a part in this encounter, so toss will be a crucial factor tonight and it goes without saying that bowling first will be the option. In head-to-head matches, KKR leads 14-7 against SRH.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Hyderabad and Kolkata, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 60-71%. The temperature will hover between 31 and 27 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are high due to it being a night game.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson

Wicketkeeper: Nicholos Pooran

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

All-rounders: Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Batsmen: Abhishek Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 Playing XI’s

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi/Abdul Samad, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav,Rasikh Dar, Varun Chakaravarthy.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.