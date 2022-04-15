IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates: Hyderabad win toss, opt to field

IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar’s injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Friday. After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson’s team is now eyeing a hat-trick of victories. In the IPL 2022 Points Table, KKR are 2nd and SRH are languishing at 8th position.
KKR are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals but it remains a formidable side and would look to bounce back from the reversal. Shreyas Iyer and Co. were blown away by the batting might of Delhi, their formidable bowling attack looking toothless against the brilliance of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.
Finch and Aman Khan making their debuts for KKR tonight while we know that Hyderabad will be forced to make a change due top Washington Sundar's injury. If KKR win, they go top of the table. Something's gotta give tonight.
"Looks like a magnificent surface. Lovely grass coverage on it, all that does is just give it a really nice pace. Good sound to it - nice and hard. Good pace, good bounce. Batters have made the most of scoring runs in the early stages here. It's harder to score in the death overs. Dimensions - 68 metres on one side away to point - not a very big hit down there at all and over third man it is very small. But 81 metres to the leg-side and a huge hit out to cow corner (89 metres). Bat first, put runs on the board and if you get 185-190, you'll be okay. It's a really good surface. Don't worry about batting first," Simon Doull reckons.
Check out KKR captain blend into Bengali culture as he tries a roshogolla on the first day of the Bengali New Year. The Knights will hope that the sweet taste will also translate to victory tonight?
Hyderabad has more often than not come up at the short end of the stick against Kolkata but this year, they are in form with back to backj victories over defending champions Chennai Super Kings and debutants Gujarat Titans, whom they handed their first IPL loss. Can the Sunrisers turn their fortunes around against the Knights tonight?
The Pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has been a batting paradise. Fans can expect another high-scoring game. Dew will once again play a part in this encounter, so toss will be a crucial factor tonight and it goes without saying that bowling first will be the option. In head-to-head matches, KKR leads 14-7 against SRH.
In the 2021 edition, Kolkata and Hyderabad clashed 2 times and the Kolkata-based outfit came away with the victory on both the occasions. They won the first match by 6 wickets and the return leg by 10 runs.
It's been a batting-friendly venue so far. In the five games played here, the lowest first innings total is 177. Under lights, chasing seems to be the norm here but Punjab Kings comfortably defended 180 against Chennai Super Kings this month. So you never know.
Harshit Rana replaces an injured Rasikh Salam in the KKR squad. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament. His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of INR 20 Lakh. (Read More)
Since 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad haven't managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders, losing all four games.
Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine have been KKR's best bowlers this season but Rahul Tripathi's career strike rate against those two is 221.42 and 160.61 respectively.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked 28 wickets against KKR - the most he has picked against any franchise
How KKR's frontline batters handle Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be key in tonight's match. The likes of Rahane, Iyer and Rana have a moderate record against Bhuvneshwar. That will an advantage for SRH.
Kolkata Knight Riders has an upper hand when it comes to the previous record between the two teams in IPL history. The two sides have met in 21 IPL matches of which 14 have been won by Kolkata, while Hyderabad has won the remaining 7.
Matthew Wade who had swatted away Shaheen Afridi for two stunning sixes to win the T20 world cup for Australia was made to look like a bank clerk sent to the war. An apprehension-tinged expectation of a bouncer seemingly came first for he had just seen Hardik Pandya roughed up by a bouncer from Umran Malik. All thoughts after that would have been afterthoughts for Wade for Malik’s thunderbolt rushed at him, rushed him, and rammed his pads in a blink. Pandya himself had barely thought about the pull shot as a response but the bouncer had ricocheted off his helmet by then. Pace scrambles brains, especially when it’s over 150kph variety like Malik unleashes. (READ MORE)
Rahul Tripathi was looking good against GT before he retired hurt following what seemed like a cramp, and his availability will be crucial for SRH. In Tripathi’s absence, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram completed the job against GT and the team will expect them to show consistency and take responsibility in the middle-order.
Somebody in the SRH lineup will have to take on KKR's spin duo who have a combined economy rate of 6.07 this season, which is the lowest amongst all teams in 2022.
Washington Sundar, a vital cog in the SRH wheels, will be missing in action after he sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against GT. Washington plays the duel role of restricting the batters with his spin bowling and chipping in with some runs as a floater. He has taken four wickets and scored a half-century so far in the season. But coach Tom Moody has made it clear that he won't be available for at least two matches and it will be interesting to see who replaces the all-rounder in the XI.
For today’s match between Hyderabad and Kolkata, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 60-71%. The temperature will hover between 31 and 27 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are high due to it being a night game.
The venue of tonight's clash is the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. There have been 15 matches played in the stadium where the team batting first holds a slight edge over the team chasing. The chasers have won the match 7 times while the team batting first have won on 8 occasions.
It's the first day of the Bengali New Year today, also known as Poila Baisakh and there can't be a better day for the Knight Riders to roar back into form. Can they topple the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad?