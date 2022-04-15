IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates: Hyderabad win toss, opt to field

IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar’s injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Friday. After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson’s team is now eyeing a hat-trick of victories. In the IPL 2022 Points Table, KKR are 2nd and SRH are languishing at 8th position.

KKR are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals but it remains a formidable side and would look to bounce back from the reversal. Shreyas Iyer and Co. were blown away by the batting might of Delhi, their formidable bowling attack looking toothless against the brilliance of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw.

Follow live score and updates of SRH vs KKR from Mumbai below.