IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Playing XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report: Hardik or Williamson; choose captaincy in Fantasy XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans (SRHvs GT) Players List: Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday. Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win in any situation.

Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who earned their first win against CSK but still are placed in the bottom half of the points table.

Pitch and Conditions: Scores at the DY Patil stadium have ranged around 160 and the captain winning the toss will most likely opt to field first. Once again chances of dew are high and humidity during the match hours will remain around 62-80 percent. Temperatures will hover around higher 30’s.

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik/Kartik Tyagi

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

SRH vs GT Fantasy XI: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson (vc), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

Gujarat Titans Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad