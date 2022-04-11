IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Score Updates: Toss coming up shortly in Hyderabad-Gujarat clash

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win in any situation. In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans (GT) are sitting pretty on the third spot while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are languishing at the 8th.
Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who earned their first win against CSK but still are placed in the bottom half of the points table.
Scores at the DY Patil stadium have ranged around 160 and the captain winning the toss will most likely opt to field first. Once again chances of dew are high and humidity during the match hours will remain around 62-80 percent. Temperatures will hover around higher 30’s.
The Hardik Pandya-led GT are maintaining the streak by winning all the three games they played and is still the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Whereas the Kane Williamson-led SRH opened their tally in their previous match against CSK and have won 1 out of 3 matches this season. It is GT's first match at this venue while SRH has played twice here.
A change in the pitch from the last game. There's a covering of grass, but not very even, it's a bit patchy. There will be bounce on offer. The batters need to score runs square of the wicket, and not straight down the ground. The wicket looks pretty dry, so the spinners will come into play, says Daren Ganga from the middle.
Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler is leading the Orange Cap race with 218 runs. He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants Quinton de Kock (188 runs) and Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill (180 runs). Gill can take over the Orange Cap from Buttler if he scores 39 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the Purple Cap race with 11 wickets, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav and Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Bith Umesh and Kuldeep have bagged ten wickets each.
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma reposed the faith shown in-to him and made a match-winning 75 on last Saturday when the team chased a tricky 155 in 17.4 overs. He would also like to continue from where he left.
In a video released by Sunrisers Hyderabad on their official Twitter channel, Nicholas Pooran can be seen singing a popular hindi song 'Tu jaane na' from Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Ajab Prem ki Gazab Kahaani.'In the video, Nicholas Pooran who is sitting beside teammate Shreyas Gopal in the bus can be seen trying to match the lyrics of the song.
In a video released by Gujarat Titans on their official Twitter channel, Mohammed Shami has shared his journey in cricket from childhood. “When I started to play, I naturally started to bowl fast. It has been in my blood since my father and my brother also played cricket when we were kids. I used to bat better earlier, but then moved towards bowling as per the requirements of the teams I was a part of,” he said.
Mohammed Shami on his knee injury after the 2015 World Cup: My biggest challenge was the time I was injured in 2015. When I returned from an operation in 2015, it took me 18 months to come back. And 4-5 months during that phase was very stressful for me. Lots of people said that Shami won’t play again. I believe there’s a complete change in me before the injury in 2015, and after I recovered. I learned a lot, changed a lot, and had to make a lot of sacrifices. Cricket is not a game that you switch off for a week and then come back, you have to be at it,' Shami said.
"As a team, we prepare for the game against SRH. We know their strength and how good they are, but we know our strengths as well and need to focus on that. This year, a team which I played for five years, but now, I am playing against them and it will be kind of a different feeling. Bowling to someone like Kane (Williamson), is always a huge pleasure as a bowler. We had a good five years together, while we had the kind of competition in the nets, I was trying to beat him and he was trying to not get out of me. Now against each other you know its a lovely contest and I think fans will love to see that,” said Rashid ahead of Gujarat Titans' clash against Rashid Khan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has failed to hit the ground running. The New Zealand batter has scored 2, 16 and 33 in three games and has looked far from his best. The New Zealand skipper Kane was out of action for two months with an elbow tendon injury and is making a comeback.
For the Sunrisers, after failure in the first-two games, skipper Kane Williamson got a start and would be keen to score a big one against Gujarat. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma reposed the faith shown in-to him and made a match-winning 75 on last Saturday when the team chased a tricky 155 in 17.4 overs. He would also like to continue from where he left. Rahul Tripathi’s role will also be crucial and ditto for Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram. The three need to show consistency and show their mettle while taking responsibility in the middle-order. Sundar has the ability to play cameos.
Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad. Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation. Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who earned their first win against CSK but still are placed in the bottom half of the points table.Gujarat have found different match-winners in every game while Sunrisers, who got a win after a horrendous start to their campaign, would like to keep improving with every game.