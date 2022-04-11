IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Score Updates: Toss coming up shortly in Hyderabad-Gujarat clash

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win in any situation. In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans (GT) are sitting pretty on the third spot while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are languishing at the 8th.

Skipper Hardik Pandya will need to showcase his tactical acumen against Sunrisers, who earned their first win against CSK but still are placed in the bottom half of the points table.

Scores at the DY Patil stadium have ranged around 160 and the captain winning the toss will most likely opt to field first. Once again chances of dew are high and humidity during the match hours will remain around 62-80 percent. Temperatures will hover around higher 30’s.

Follow live score and updates of SRH vs GT from Mumbai below.