IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK Live Score Updates: Gaikwad – Conway are going strong

IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Sunday. CSK made a couple of changes, bringing in Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh for Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube, while SRH fielded an unchanged side.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.
Follow live score and updates of CSK vs SRH from Mumbai below.
Two consecutive boundaries for Gaikwad and he gets his half-century. He does it against Umran. Wonderful innings from him. He shows class with his willow. CSK are 85/0 after 10 overs.
Conway is in a rush as he hits a four and follows it up by hitting a maximum. He is taking Markram. Great batting!! CSK are 74/0 after 9 overs.
Gaikwad is on fire, he hits it over the long-on for a six against Umran Malik. What timing!! He is showing his finesse with the willow. CSK are 60/0 after 8 overs.
Gaikwad smashes a six this time against Jansen. He is playing attacking cricket now. He also scores 1000 runs in the IPL. CSK are 40/0 after 6 overs.
T Natarajan gets hit by Gaikwad for four. It's a short delivery and Gaikwad capitalists. That's a good shot. CSK are 31/0 after 5 overs.
Conway hits a four against Bhuvneshwar and hooks it over the deep mid-wicket. Terrific shot!! He is looking in good touch. CSK are 18/0 after 3 overs.
Marco Jansen bowls the second over for SRH. Gaikwad pulls it this time against Jansen and gets a six over fine-leg. What a great shot!!! CSK are 9/0 after 2 overs.
Gaikwad and Conway are going to start the proceedings for CSK. Bhuvneshwar to bowl the first over for SRH. Just 3 runs off the over. CSK are 3/0 after 1 over.
It was brilliant. We had a fantastic time in Jo'burg, it was great to see family and friends, pretty grateful that CSK allowed me the opportunity to go back to South Africa for a few days to fulfil our wedding duties, so it was brilliant. (On honeymoon) Unfortunately, we only had a one day honeymoon break, that was the day after the wedding and then I had to fly out early morning the next day. Unfortunately, she is not with me now, she is going to spent a couple of extra weeks in South Africa, just spend some time with family and friends and then straight through to New Zealand. (On being ready to play again) I think it has been all good really, I have felt quite connected to the squad and felt a part of it all the way, Flem (Stephen Fleming) has been really good with his communication, quite clear and kept saying to me to keep training with purpose, keep making sure you're ready, there might be an opportunity that presents itself, I might get that chance tonight. I'm just looking forward to getting out there again, feels like I haven't played in a while, just getting into that match mindset and hopefully contributing to the team.
MS Dhoni: You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in.
Kane Williamson: We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportuntiy as a team. We are playing with the same team.
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, opt to field.
We're back at the MCA stadium in Pune and we're playing on the same pitch that was used a couple of nights ago. It turned out to be a slow track, it was difficult for the batters to time when the bowlers were on the slower side. It was gripping and the pitch was spongy - but today, the grass has been shaved off and the soli has been rolled, so there will not be spongy bounce and there might be less grip, it isn't as abrasive either and so should come to the bat better. Batting first might not be a bad idea on this track, reckons Deep Dasgupta, in his pitch report.
His background adds romance to the story. From Kashmir, a son of a fruit-seller, a boy who began as a net-bowler, and who is yet to play for the country. What he offers is hope, and his emergence upholds the cherished belief that in sport, particularly cricket at least, an Indian with a talent will be identified, nurtured, and celebrated — regardless of class, race, religion, region or language. (Read More)
Ambati Rayudu has scored 540 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Ravindra Jadeja has relinquished Chennai Super Kings captaincy, handing it back to MS Dhoni, the franchise has confirmed in a statement. According to a team official, the decision was taken after CSK’s last game in this IPL, against Punjab Kings, which the team lost by 11 runs. (Read More)
CSK are hanging by a thread in the competition in the second last position with just four points from eight games and in Malik a bigger threat awaits their already- floundering batting unit.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan. (Read More)
This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 566 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (374), Hardik Pandya (308), Tilak Varma (307) and Shikhar Dhawan (302). (Read More)