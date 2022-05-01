IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK Live Score Updates: Gaikwad – Conway are going strong

SRH vs CSK: Captains Corner!

MS Dhoni: You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in.

Kane Williamson: We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportuntiy as a team. We are playing with the same team.