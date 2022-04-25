Many sporting giants have gone through this phase: Rohit Sharma after MI’s eighth straight loss

Skipper Rohit Sharma ran out of reasons for Mumbai Indians’ losing streak, which extended to eight games, accepting that the team hasn’t put their best feet forward in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the MI skipper feels many sporting giants have gone through such a lean phase and it is important that the team sticks together during this period.

“We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far,” he added.

Record five-time champions Mumbai Indians are enduring their worst run in IPL history having lost their first eight games including the one against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday night.

We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far 💙@mipaltan — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 25, 2022

Skipper Rohit Sharma himself has also not been at his best while opener Ishan Kishan, who Mumbai had bought back Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore at the IPL auction, has suffered a drastic drop in form after fifties in the first two games.

On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants beat MI by 36 runs with skipper KL Rahul scoring another hundred against his favourite side while Rohit’s 39 was the top score for the home team.

“We haven’t batted well enough in this tournament. Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and go on to play long innings. Some of the opposition players have done that and that is what is hurting us. One guy needs to ensure that he bats as long as possible,” Rohit said after the match.

Rohit feels that in the manner in which they are losing games, everyone in the bench is in contention.

“Everyone has come into discussion given how our tournament has gone. We need to ensure that we have a settled team and give players in the middle a fair chance,” he said when asked if there is a chance for Tim David to come into the equation.

“Their roles are different when they play for their countries and here we expect something else from them. We tried not making too many changes, and we have tried to play the best combination possible.

“But when you lose games, you always have such discussions. As far as I am concerned, I want to give people enough chances to prove themselves. The season hasn’t gone the way we would have wanted it to, but such things happen,” he concluded.