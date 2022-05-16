scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

IPL 2022: Shimron Hetmyer returns, likely to be available for RR’s game against CSK

The big-hitting West Indian had flown to Guyana for the birth of his son on May 8.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
May 16, 2022 3:43:06 pm
Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during T20 match 47 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (IPL | PTI)

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer, who had flown to Guyana for the birth of his first child, has rejoined the squad and is likely to be available for the side’s final league match on Friday.

The big-hitting West Indian had flown to Guyana for the birth of his son on May 8, missing the matches against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

“Hetmyer is back and is currently in quarantine,” an IPL source told PTI.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...Premium
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023Premium
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illnessPremium
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illness
More Premium Stories >>

The Royals, who sit second on the points table, are on course for a top two finish after they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs.

They take on Chennai Super Kings in their final league-stage game on Friday.
The-25-year-old Hetmyer, who was bought by the Royals for Rs 8.5 crore in the auction, has been a vital cog for the former champions this season.

He has managed 291 runs from eleven appearances at a fantastic strike rate of 166.29 along with an impressive batting average of 72.75.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 16: Latest News