IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 playing XI, pitch report: All eyes on Rajat Patidar as Rajasthan take on Bangalore in Ahmedabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB) Players List: Rajat Patidar, who played the innings of his life on Wednesday, will be a man with supreme confidence in another high-pressure knockout fixture against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad on Friday. For someone who went unsold in the IPL auction and came into the RCB squad as a replacement player, it has been a career-changing season for him.

Rajasthan Royals will need to shake off an ordinary bowling performance in their last outing when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team which seems to be peaking at the right time.

RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 27, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RR vs RCB match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Pitch Report

It would be the first game of the tournament at this venue. Generally, the pitch at this ground offers good support for the batters, and we might have another high-scoring game in our hands.

A quick turnaround after our Eliminator, but we have two versions of our @kreditbee presents Game Day preview of #RRvRCB, one with a bit of fun, and the other for the cricket nerds. Watch now!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #PlayOffs pic.twitter.com/i27iipxyIn — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2022

RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Weather Report

For today’s match between Rajasthan vs Bangalore, the chances of rain are 3% during the day and 3% during the night. The humidity will be around 51% during the day and rise to 61% at night. Ahmedabad’s temperature on May 27 (Friday) will be about 42° Celcius during the day and may fall to 29° Celcius at night.

RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Playing XI’s

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.