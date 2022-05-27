IPL 2022 Qualifier 2, RR vs RCB Live Score Updates: Bangalore vs Rajasthan lock horns for place in IPL final

RR vs RCB: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The winner of this match will face the Gujarat Titans in the final while the other team has to go home. Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB seem are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy. They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.