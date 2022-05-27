scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
IPL 2022 Qualifier 2, RR vs RCB Live Score Updates: Bangalore vs Rajasthan lock horns for place in IPL final

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

Updated: May 27, 2022 5:20:56 pm
IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Rajasthan Royals will need to shake off an ordinary bowling performance in their last outing when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team which seems to be peaking at the right time, in the high-stakes IPL Qualifier-2 on Friday. Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB seem are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

Follow live score and updates of RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 from Ahmedabad below.

IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Live Score Updates: Catch all the live-action between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

17:18 (IST)27 May 2022
RR vs RCB: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The winner of this match will face the Gujarat Titans in the final while the other team has to go home. Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB seem are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy. They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Here are the two squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

The IPL caravan moves to Ahmedabad after a couple of high-scoring games in Kolkata. (IPL/PTI)

