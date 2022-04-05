IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan-Bangalore toss in a few moments

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.
Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for a more convincing win than their victory over Kolkata, against the Rajasthan Royals. Both these teams are pretty neck to neck in victories. RCB will look to add to the tally tonight.
Yuzvendra Chahal has been in red hot form for his new team Rajasthan Royals in this edition of the IPL. Rajasthan will hope that the purple patch continues against Bangalore tonight.
Harshal Patel has an enviable record against Rajasthan Royals having taken 13 RR wickets in 7 matches. Will he come good tonight against a Faf-led Bangalore?
Dinesh Karthik is one of the most experienced wicketkeeper in the history of the IPL. He was in Kolkata Knigt Riders last season before being snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's IPL mega auction.
Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their promising start this season as they take on Bangalore at the Wankhede tonight.!!!
Rajasthan Royals have played Royal Challengers Bangalore in 25 IPL matches with RCB winning 12 and Rajasthan winning 10 of those encounters. Who will come out on top tonight?
The relative humidity will remain between 68 percent to 79 percent after the match starts at 7:30 pm. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground.
Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
RR vs RCB: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it.