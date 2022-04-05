scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan-Bangalore toss in a few moments

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Rajasthan and Bangalore will look for a win at The Wankhede.

Updated: April 5, 2022 6:46:29 pm
IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals battle Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing.

Follow IPL 2022 live score and updates of RR vs RCB from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede in Mumbai.

18:45 (IST)05 Apr 2022
RR vs RCB Live Match Score: Royal Challengers check in

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for a more convincing win than their victory over Kolkata, against the Rajasthan Royals. Both these teams are pretty neck to neck in victories. RCB will look to add to the tally tonight.

18:42 (IST)05 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Yuzi in hot form

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in red hot form for his new team Rajasthan Royals in this edition of the IPL. Rajasthan will hope that the purple patch continues against Bangalore tonight.

18:36 (IST)05 Apr 2022
RCB vs RR Live: Will Harshal come good tonight?

Harshal Patel has an enviable record against Rajasthan Royals having taken 13 RR wickets in 7 matches. Will he come good tonight against a Faf-led Bangalore?

18:31 (IST)05 Apr 2022
RR vs RCB Live: Can Dinesh reach 150 stumpings tonight?

Dinesh Karthik is one of the most experienced wicketkeeper in the history of the IPL. He was in Kolkata Knigt Riders last season before being snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's IPL mega auction. 

18:28 (IST)05 Apr 2022
RCB vs RR Live Match Score: Royals on the move

Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their promising start this season as they take on Bangalore at the Wankhede tonight.!!!

18:26 (IST)05 Apr 2022
RR vs RCB Live Match Score: Head to head

Rajasthan Royals have played Royal Challengers Bangalore in 25 IPL matches with RCB winning 12 and Rajasthan winning 10 of those encounters. Who will come out on top tonight?

18:20 (IST)05 Apr 2022
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Weather News

The relative humidity will remain between 68 percent to 79 percent after the match starts at 7:30 pm. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground.

(READ MORE)

18:16 (IST)05 Apr 2022
RCB vs RR Live: Predicted XI

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

(READ MORE)

18:02 (IST)05 Apr 2022
RR vs RCB Live: Hello and welcome

RR vs RCB: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals will aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Rajasthan comes into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it.

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals battle Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Here are the two squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

