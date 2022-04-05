IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan-Bangalore toss in a few moments

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians. Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing.

