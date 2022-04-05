scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Must Read

IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson or Virat Kohli; best picks for captain and vice-captain

IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Here are all the details for the Indian Premier League match between RR and RCB.

By: Sports Desk |
April 5, 2022 1:16:42 pm
IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11.

IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB) Playing 11: Rajasthan Royals will aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Rajasthan comes into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it.

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

KKR vs PBKS, pbks vs kkr, KKR vs PBKS sports gallery, sports gallery, Andre Russell, indian express
IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS: KKR beat PBKS by 6 wickets
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 05: Latest News