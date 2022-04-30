IPL 2022 RR vs MI playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Will Mumbai end their losing streak today?

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians(RR vs MI) Players List: On a three-match winning streak, Rajasthan Royals have the momentum as well as a source of inspiration when they face bottom-placed and out-of-reckoning Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

The Royals will be celebrating the extraordinary life of their lone IPL title-winning captain Shane Warne, who died last month in Thailand, during this game. A win would give a perfect tribute to the legendary Australian spinner under whose inspirational leadership, the Royals had won the 2008 title.

RR vs MI IPL 2022 Match Details:

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will take place on April 30, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. RR vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

RR vs MI IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will be creating problems for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult.

RR vs MI IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Rajasthan and Mumbai, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

RR vs MI IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills.

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

IPL 2022 RR vs MI Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.