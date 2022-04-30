IPL 2022, RR vs MI Live Score Updates: Rohit’s Mumbai face off with Sanju’s Rajasthan clash at Mumbai

IPL 2022, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: On a three-match winning streak, Rajasthan Royals have the momentum as well as a source of inspiration when they face bottom-placed and out-of-reckoning Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday.
The Royals will be celebrating the extraordinary life of their lone IPL title-winning captain Shane Warne, who died last month in Thailand, during this game. A win would give a perfect tribute to the legendary Australian spinner under whose inspirational leadership, the Royals had won the 2008 title.
Follow live score and updates of RR vs MI from Mumbai below.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills.
Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
My advice as a 21-year old to Umran would be: Jaao aur josh se ball phenko. Yehi hai. Watching him run in to bowl, I feel like bowling too. It is so good to see such kids getting opportunities in the IPL. The scouts that go out to spot talent… It feels good that the world’s biggest league is benefitting our players, especially those who come from small places. (Read More)
Life has changed for Umran in the space of few months. The Jammu lad had impressed the then skipper Virat Kohli so much that he was summoned as a net bowler with the Indian team. (Read More)
MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar has asked his team to keep their chin up and stay united during troubled times. “We are going through tough times, we must stick together. And then ride as a team,” he was quoted as saying by Mumbai Indians.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of the 2022 season, followed by Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, T Natarajan and Umesh Yadav. (Read More)
This season, Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 499 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul (374), Hardik Pandya (305), Shikhar Dhawan (302) and Shreyas Iyer (290). (Read More)
Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are fourth and fifth. They are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table. (Read More)
Hello and welcome to the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians from the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.