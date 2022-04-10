IPL 2022, RR vs LSG Live Score Updates: Rajasthan to face Lucknow in Mumbai

IPL 2022, RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm.

IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches. Before the last match against RCB, which they lost, Rajasthan Royals won two matches, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians by 61 runs and 23 runs, respectively.

