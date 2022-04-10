IPL 2022, RR vs LSG Live Score Updates: Rajasthan to face Lucknow in Mumbai

IPL 2022, RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm.
IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches. Before the last match against RCB, which they lost, Rajasthan Royals won two matches, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians by 61 runs and 23 runs, respectively.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.
Wankhede always has produced the quality track. It suits bot the bowlers and batters. The dew factor will play apivotal role which means the batsmen are in for a little bit of a treat today. Expect a high-scoring game.
Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(captain/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult.
Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul(Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
