IPL 2022 RR vs LSG LIVE, Playing XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report: Will Jimmy Neesham play today for Rajasthan?

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants (RR vs LSG) Players List: Rajasthan Royals (RR) opted for only three overseas players during their four-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB).

Against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium the Rajasthan-based franchise might add the all-rounder like Jimmy Neesham to lend more balance to their XI. Neesham can replace Riyan Parag, who has not contributed with the ball, continues to bat at number six.

Before the loss against RCB, RR won two matches, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians by 61 runs and 23 runs, respectively.

Arguably one of the best batters in the shortest format, Jos Buttler is going great guns, following up his blazing hundred with a 47-ball 70 against RCB.

Buttler in form is a huge positive for RR, who can also look up to Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer for quick runs. And then there is also skipper Sanju Samson, who can tear apart any bowling attack once he settles down in the middle.

Pitch Report

Wankhede always has produced the quality track. It suits bot the bowlers and batters. The dew factor will play apivotal role which means the batsmen are in for a little bit of a treat today. Expect a high-scoring game.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(captain/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult.

Lucknow Super Giants XI: KL Rahul(captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.