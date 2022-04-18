IPL 2022 RR vs KKR playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Kolkata break the Brabourne jinx

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders ( RR vs KKR) Players List: A resurgent Rajasthan Royals would look to extend their winning steak but have their task cut out against Kolkata Knight Riders when the two sides square off in an IPL game on Monday.

However, for Kolkata Knight Riders, who are desperately seeking a win, will be wary of the fact that this is a venue where they have never won an IPL match before

RR vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Details:

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on April 18, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. RR vs KKR match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

RR vs KKR IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Run-chases at the Brabourne Stadium have been quite comfortable, with plenty of runs coming in them. The wickets have been such that have supported run-scoring, but with dew coming into the picture, teams will be inclined towards chasing, following the trend in the tournament.

RR vs KKR IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 7 PM to 11 PM.

RR vs KKR IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Karun Nair, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Mamba King all set for his 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th T20 match for KKR tonight! Sunil Narine – a small boy from Trinidad to a legend of cricket’s shortest format 🇹🇹✈️🌏#SunilNarine • #KnightsTV presented by @glancescreen | #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/S68ZUIFJem — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 18, 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Aman Hakim Khan, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

In the IPL 2022 points table, Gujarat Titans(GT) are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals(RR), Punjab Kings(PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are next along with Delhi Capitals (DC), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.