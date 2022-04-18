IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Live Score Updates: Kolkata take on Rajasthan in high voltage clash

scorecardresearch
IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With three wins and three losses, KKR are at the mid-table while the Royals have won three matches and lost two games till now. Their confidence severely dented after two comprehensive defeats on the trot, last edition’s runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders would seek to get their inconsistent campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in Mumbai on Monday.

KKR were beaten by Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs and seven wickets respectively in their last two matches. They had earlier lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. With three wins and three losses, KKR are at the mid-table while the Royals have won three matches and lost two games till now.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage for Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the 5th edition of the Indian Premier League season. It will be a mid-table clash between Kolkata and Rajasthan. With three wins and three losses, KKR are at the mid-table while the Royals have won three matches and lost two games till now. 

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Karun Nair, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Aman Hakim Khan, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

