IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Live Score Updates: Kolkata take on Rajasthan in high voltage clash

IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With three wins and three losses, KKR are at the mid-table while the Royals have won three matches and lost two games till now. Their confidence severely dented after two comprehensive defeats on the trot, last edition’s runner-up side Kolkata Knight Riders would seek to get their inconsistent campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in Mumbai on Monday.

KKR were beaten by Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 44 runs and seven wickets respectively in their last two matches. They had earlier lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore. With three wins and three losses, KKR are at the mid-table while the Royals have won three matches and lost two games till now.

