IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Score Updates: Samson’s Rajasthan battle Hardik’s Gujarat tonight

IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan and Gujarat will be playing against each other in the Indian Premier League for the first time but there is little to separate between the two after their first four matches in this season of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams are tied on six points each with three wins and a solitary loss. Between both captains, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya, they’ve won just the one toss; RR are yet to chase in the tournament.
The CSK-RCB game was played on a used wicket, with it being so dry that the dust on it was palpable. The spinners played a crucial role in the second innings with 7 wickets shared between Mahesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja. If a similar wicket is on offer, both sides have the arsenal to use it to their advantage.
Follow live score and updates of RR vs GT from Mumbai below.
Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan in IPL:
•Runs - 17
•Balls - 26
•Strike Rate - 65.38
•Dismissals - 3
T20 matches played at the venue: 14
Matches won by the team batting first: 4
Matches won by the team batting second: 10
Sanju Samson is one of the most technically sound batters that you will come across in modern-day cricket. Its been quite a journey for the 27-year-old but can he lead Rajasthan Royals to their second IPL title? Here is more on how Samson re-discovered himself, and love for the game
Skipper Hardik Pandya (50 not out off 42 balls and 1 for 27), Abhinav Manohar (35 off 21 balls), and Rashid Khan (1 for 28) were the top performers for the Titans in their previous encounter. GT's think tank will want their boys to carry on with their good work.
Sanju Samson needs to score 60 runs so that he can complete 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). Hardik Pandya needs to grab 2 more catches and complete 100 catches in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 5 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL.
The seasoned Trent Boult has continued to reign fire with the new ball and has been equally impressive in the slog overs. In the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, he bowled a fiery opening spell to get rid of skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham in the very first over.
RR's spin duties, on the other hand, are being ably carried out by senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the wily Yuzvendra Chahal. The latter is the leading wicket-taker in the league at the moment, spinning the opposition batters into submission. The leg spinner has 11 scalps at an economy of 6.50.
Rajasthan Royals will cross swords with the newbies Gujarat Titans in match number 24 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight. While RR come into this game on the back of a win over Lucknow, Gujarat suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay tuned as we build up towards the live match from the DY Patil cricket stadium.