IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Score Updates: Samson’s Rajasthan battle Hardik’s Gujarat tonight

Tata IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan are table-toppers.

IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan and Gujarat will be playing against each other in the Indian Premier League for the first time but there is little to separate between the two after their first four matches in this season of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams are tied on six points each with three wins and a solitary loss. Between both captains, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya, they’ve won just the one toss; RR are yet to chase in the tournament.