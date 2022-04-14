scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Score Updates: Samson’s Rajasthan battle Hardik’s Gujarat tonight

IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Rajasthan Royals battle Gujarat Titans.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 14, 2022 6:25:18 pm
IPL 2022 Live Score, RR vs GT Live ScoreTata IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan are table-toppers.

IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan and Gujarat will be playing against each other in the Indian Premier League for the first time but there is little to separate between the two after their first four matches in this season of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams are tied on six points each with three wins and a solitary loss. Between both captains, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya, they’ve won just the one toss; RR are yet to chase in the tournament.

The CSK-RCB game was played on a used wicket, with it being so dry that the dust on it was palpable. The spinners played a crucial role in the second innings with 7 wickets shared between Mahesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja. If a similar wicket is on offer, both sides have the arsenal to use it to their advantage.

Follow live score and updates of RR vs GT from Mumbai below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans from DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

18:24 (IST)14 Apr 2022
RR vs GT: Key battle to watch out

Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan in IPL:

•Runs - 17
•Balls - 26
•Strike Rate - 65.38
•Dismissals - 3

18:19 (IST)14 Apr 2022
RR vs GT: Record at DY Patil Stadium

T20 matches played at the venue: 14
Matches won by the team batting first: 4
Matches won by the team batting second: 10

18:17 (IST)14 Apr 2022
RR vs GT: On This Day!

Sanju Samson is one of the most technically sound batters that you will come across in modern-day cricket. Its been quite a journey for the 27-year-old but can he lead Rajasthan Royals to their second IPL title? Here is more on how Samson re-discovered himself, and love for the game

18:15 (IST)14 Apr 2022
RR vs GT: Gujarat's top performers from last match

Skipper Hardik Pandya (50 not out off 42 balls and 1 for 27), Abhinav Manohar (35 off 21 balls), and Rashid Khan (1 for 28) were the top performers for the Titans in their previous encounter. GT's think tank will want their boys to carry on with their good work. 

18:10 (IST)14 Apr 2022
RR vs GT: Milestone Alert

Sanju Samson needs to score 60 runs so that he can complete 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). Hardik Pandya needs to grab 2 more catches and complete 100 catches in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 5 wickets away from 50 wickets in IPL.

17:53 (IST)14 Apr 2022
RR vs GT: Will Boult spit fire tonight?

The seasoned Trent Boult has continued to reign fire with the new ball and has been equally impressive in the slog overs. In the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, he bowled a fiery opening spell to get rid of skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham in the very first over.

17:42 (IST)14 Apr 2022
RR vs GT: Chahal on top of the charts

RR's spin duties, on the other hand, are being ably carried out by senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the wily Yuzvendra Chahal. The latter is the leading wicket-taker in the league at the moment, spinning the opposition batters into submission. The leg spinner has 11 scalps at an economy of 6.50.

17:32 (IST)14 Apr 2022
RR vs GT: Hello and Welcome

Rajasthan Royals will cross swords with the newbies Gujarat Titans in match number 24 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight. While RR come into this game on the back of a win over Lucknow, Gujarat suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay tuned as we build up towards the live match from the DY Patil cricket stadium.

IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads 

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match IPL 2022, RR vs GT Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today: Yuzvendra Chahal bowled Rajasthan Royals to victory in their previous match. (source: iplt20.com)

