IPL 2022 RR vs GT playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: How will Rajasthan, Gujarat tweak their playing 11

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans (RR vs GT) Players List: A battle royale is on the cards when Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups armed with potent bowling units in a top-of-the-table IPL showdown on Thursday.

The Royals put together one of the best if not the best bowling attacks for this season and all their spinners and pacers have been right on the mark.

The seasoned Trent Boult has continued to reign fire with the new ball and has been equally impressive in the slog overs.

In the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants, he bowled a fiery opening spell to get rid of skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham in the very first over.

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Details:

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will take place on April 14, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. RR vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

If a used pitch is chosen for the game, then spinners will play a crucial role in the second innings. The match between CSK and RCB had a similar pattern with seven wickets shared between Mahesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja. The average first innings total should be around 163.

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 33-34°C on the matchday with 50-53% humidity and 16-18 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Dream 11 Fantasy XI:

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan.

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

In the IPL 2022 points table, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently topping the points table, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Delhi Capitals (DC) are next along with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom end of the table.