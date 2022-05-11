IPL 2022 RR vs DC playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Who DC change their Playing XI?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Players List: Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash on Wednesday.

The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), who also have 10 points from as many games.

RR vs DC IPL 2022 Match Details:

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be played on May 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. RR vs DC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

RR vs DC IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

Being an evening game, dew will create problems for the teams. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 160 can be difficult.

RR vs DC IPL 2022 Weather Report:

For today’s match between Rajasthan and Delhi, humidity levels are expected to remain between 51-69 percent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30’s between 3 PM to 7 PM.

RR vs DC IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s:

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jimmy Neesham/Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

IPL 2022 RR vs DC Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.