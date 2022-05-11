IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live Score Updates: Rajasthan face Delhi in Mumbai

IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Today: Rajasthan take on Delhi.

IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: It will be Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash.