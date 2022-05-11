IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live Score Updates: Rajasthan face Delhi in Mumbai

IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: It will be Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals from the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Delhi Capitals will aim to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match to stay in the IPL play-offs race while Rajasthan Royals will be eager to hold on to their winning momentum when the two teams clash.
The Capitals have lost six of their 11 games and although they are fifth on the points table, they are bunched alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, who also have 10 points from as many games. Follow live score and updates of RR vs DC from Mumbai below.
In the batting department, David Warner has enjoyed a good run but the Australian has got little assistance from his opening partners, who have ranged from Prithvi Shaw to Mandeep Singh to Srikar Bharat. This biggest downer for Delhi has been Rishabh Pant’s form. He has shown glimpses of his destructive power but the team would want more from its skipper who can single-handedly turn around any game.
The battle between the two wrist-spinners will resume as Chahal, who is on top of the Purple Cap list with 22 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav - The left-arm wrist spinner has picked up 18 wickets in 11 matches but he has leaked runs in the last 2 games.
The Royals have arguably the best bowling side in the competition. With 22 wickets at 14.50, Yuzvendra Chahal leads the bowling charts this season and alongside R Ashwin, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, the Rajasthan attack has the ability to defend any total. One of the positives for the Royals is that have been able to break the overdependence on Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has had a quite couple of outings.
Delhi’s bowling department hasn’t inspired confidence. While Kuldeep Yadav is having a good season, the left-arm spinner has gone for runs aplenty in the previous two games. The return of pace spearhead Anrich Nortje has also not made much of a difference as the South African hasn’t been able to replicate his fiery performance from the previous seasons.
Jos Buttler has a strike rate of 163.63 against Kuldeep Yadav in the IPL. Buttler has scored 54 off 33 balls against the Chinaman.
It’s Rajasthan vs Delhi tonight! Delhi Capitals face a stiff test against Rajasthan Royals as they look to bounce back from their crushing defeat to Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, RR can go to the second spot on the points table if they manage a win tonight. Stay tuned as we build-up to the game.