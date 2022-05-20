IPL 2022 RR vs CSK playing XI, match prediction, pitch report: Rajasthan Royals banking on Jos Buttler to finish in top-two

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (RR vs CSK) Players List: Rajasthan Royals ‘Orange Cap’ holder Jos Buttler has gone off the boil in the last few games. Buttler, who is currently leading the batters’ chart with 627 runs, will need to do better than register scores of 22, 30, 7, and 2 — his contribution in the last four games.

The swashbuckling batter would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperienced Chennai Super Kings attack in order to clinch a play-off berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Friday.

RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will take place on May 20, 2022, at 7:30 PM IST at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. RR vs CSK match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Hotstar.

RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Pitch Report

Being an evening game, dew will play a pivotal role. The Pitch at the venue has shown that chasing a target of around 180 can be difficult.

Nobody loves the camera like Yuzi does. 😂📸 pic.twitter.com/8o2ZqGP8i9 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 19, 2022

RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Weather Report

For today’s match between Rajasthan and Chennai, humidity levels are expected to be 72 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around 31°C.

RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI’s

Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana.