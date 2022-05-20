IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Rajasthan to face Chennai in Mumbai

IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperienced Chennai Super Kings attack in order to clinch a play-off berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Friday. A win will take Sanju Samson’s men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish.
In fact, a win will ensure a top-two finish for the Royals as they will then enjoy a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.304 compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ +0.251.
Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL's run-scoring charts with 627 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Faf Du Plessis and David Warner.
Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have also qualified, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
