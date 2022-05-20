scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Rajasthan to face Chennai in Mumbai

RR vs CSK Cricket Match ball to ball commentary, IPL 2022 Cricket Live Score: A win will take Sanju Samson's men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 20, 2022 5:59:35 pm
IPL 2022 Live Score, RR vs CSK Live ScoreIPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score:. RR vs CSK. (File)

IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperienced Chennai Super Kings attack in order to clinch a play-off berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Friday. A win will take Sanju Samson’s men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish.

In fact, a win will ensure a top-two finish for the Royals as they will then enjoy a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.304 compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ +0.251.

Follow the live score and updates of RR vs CSK below.

Live Blog

IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live-action between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

17:59 (IST)20 May 2022
RR vs CSK: Orange cap!

Jos Buttler is at the top of the 2022 IPL’s run-scoring charts with 627 runs so far. He is followed by KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Faf Du Plessis and David Warner. (Read More)

17:48 (IST)20 May 2022
RR vs CSK: Points table!

Gujarat Titans (GT), who have already qualified for the playoffs, are currently topping the points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have also qualified, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Read More)

17:40 (IST)20 May 2022
RR vs CSK: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.  A win will take Sanju Samson's men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish.

IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Corbin Bosch.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana.

The Royals' qualification is in their own hands and they would like to keep it that way with a win against Chennai Super Kings. (Twitter/Rajasthan Royals)

