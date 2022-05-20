IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Rajasthan to face Chennai in Mumbai

IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperienced Chennai Super Kings attack in order to clinch a play-off berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Friday. A win will take Sanju Samson’s men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish.

In fact, a win will ensure a top-two finish for the Royals as they will then enjoy a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.304 compared to Lucknow Super Giants’ +0.251.

